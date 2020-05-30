AUDREY VELMA CLUETT
CLUETT, AUDREY VELMA Passed peacefully away in her sleep at home on May 24, 2020 in her 90th year. She was a longtime volunteer at Markham Stouffville Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Loran Nauss Cluett. Loving mother of Donna Steeves (John) and Barbara Cluett and grandmother to Daniel, Megan, Gavin, Jordan and Kelly. No funeral will be held due to Covid-19. No flowers by request. Donations to the charity of your choice gratefully accepted. Online condolences may be left at www.dixongarland.com

Published in Toronto Star on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
