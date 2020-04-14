Home

AUDREY VERNA TELFER

TELFER, AUDREY VERNA (nee STEELE) Taken home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at her home, Bethany Lodge, Unionville, in her 97th year. Dear wife of the late Douglas, sister of the late Norma (Mervyn) and the late Allan (Jean). Loving Aunt and dear friend to many. In lieu of flowers, donations to Camp Mini-Yo-We and MSC (Missionary Service Committee) would be much appreciated. "Absent from the body, present with the Lord". Please visit www.chapelridgefh.com to leave condolence messages.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 14, 2020
