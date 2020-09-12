JANSSON, AUDRIE EUNICE October 28, 1919 – September 9, 2020 Yes was heading for 101 but didn't make it. I had a wonderful life. Born on October 28, 1919, to Mary and Robert Robertson. I was called "the little one" as being only 2 pounds. I had three siblings, Bob, Rhoda and Lois, all deceased. My dad died when I was 15, thus my mother raised four kids. Had a happy childhood even though we were poor. I was an athlete in track and field, winning many crests, ribbons and medals. At 17, married a singing, good-looking, guitar playing guy named Carl Angus Carson. We had two children, Carol Anne (deceased) and Wendy Sue. Life was hard with a new born. I became a dress maker, enabling me to buy a house at 428 Sammon Avenue, where Wendy Sue was born. The marriage was up and down, but we did party and dance a lot – music always in the house. At the age of 29, I divorced leaving me with two girls to raise - one introvert and one very outgoing daughter, teaching them to be independent and loving people. I joined Bell Canada at 33, and began enjoying a fabulous career, leaving as Manager of Methods Marketing. I designed a front cover phone book for implementing "0" and many more products. In 1960, during a trip to California, I met my husband Bertil, an international Swedish journalist. We married in 1969 and he agreed to live in Canada. 43 years later he passed away in 2012. Retired at 63 in 1983 – freedom to travel – England, Australia, New Zealand France and Scotland I had 4 grandchildren, Greg, Brad, Kevin and Debra, plus 6 great-grandchildren, and soon to be 7 great-great-grandchildren. So lucky with extended family – Brad Putman, Heather, Connor, Madison, Ethan, Bonny and Megan. Special niece Jennifer Matthews, Ken Ranjohm (deceased, cousin Dorothy) Belinda (deceased, godson Robert Robertson) June Rogers and the Oxley family. My wonderful son-in-law Dennis, will miss our daily debates as I lived with Wendy and Dennis after leaving my senior residences. I was known as the birthday card queen for over 30 years, sending cards to family and friends, alas that will be no longer possible. Now I am off on a new adventure and will miss you all. I am saying goodbye and "auf wiedershane". Author AEJ, August , 2019. The family would like to thank everyone for your kind words, wonderful memories, and understanding, as we cannot all be together at this difficult time. In Audrie's honour, share a smile, make someone laugh, talk golf, offer your help, call friends and family, read a book, send a card, take a walk, dress up, cuddle a pet, listen to music, share a kindness. She lives on in each one of us. Forever loved, forever remembered, forever missed. We thank Dr. Landry and Dr. Randall, at Toronto Western Hospital for the great care they gave Audrie.



