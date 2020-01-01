Audry BARBER

Obituary

BARBER, Audry Passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at the age of 98. Wife of the late William (Bill) Barber. Beloved mother of Maureen and Brian (Carol). Grandmother to 7 and sister to 4 who predeceased her. Sister-in-law to Rose and beloved aunt. She had a way of connecting to peoples' hearts and establishing cherished relationships. She showed incredible strength throughout her life. Her daughter Maureen has lost her best friend. Special thanks to Sofia her caregiver. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, January 4th, at 10:30 a.m., at Nativity of Our Lord Roman Catholic Church - 480 Rathburn Road, Toronto. 
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 1, 2020
