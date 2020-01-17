Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vescio Funeral Homes Ltd.
8101 Weston Road
Woodbridge, ON L4L 1A6
(905) 850-3332
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Vescio Funeral Homes Ltd.
8101 Weston Road
Woodbridge, ON L4L 1A6
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:30 AM
Vescio Funeral Homes Ltd.
8101 Weston Road
Woodbridge, ON L4L 1A6
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for AUGUSTA ZANCAI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

AUGUSTA INES ZANCAI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
AUGUSTA INES ZANCAI Obituary
ZANCAI, AUGUSTA INES God called Augusta peacefully on January 10, 2020 at the age of 96. She will be forever missed by her loving sister, Maria Zaina. Reunited in Heaven with her parents, Giuseppe and Rosina, brothers Erminio (Rachele), and Attilio, brother-in-law Benito Zaina, sisters-in-law Dina Zancai, and Anna-Maria Viatto, and nephew Bruno Zaina. Adoring aunt to John Zaina (Michelle), Renato Zancai (Darlene), Rose Suljak (Branco), and Bruno's wife Paula. A special thank you to her great-nephew, Paul Zaina for being there for Augusta's final days and assisting at the hospital. Augusta will be held dear in the hearts of her family, relatives, and many friends. Visitations will take place at the Vescio Funeral Home Woodbridge Chapel (8101 Weston Rd., 905-850-3332) on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 9:00-10:30 a.m. Funeral Service to follow in the chapel at 10:30 a.m. Entombment to follow at Beechwood Cemetery (on Jane St., north of Steeles Ave.). If so desired, donations in memory of Augusta may be made to the . Online Condolences at: www.vesciofuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of AUGUSTA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -