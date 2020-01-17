|
|
ZANCAI, AUGUSTA INES God called Augusta peacefully on January 10, 2020 at the age of 96. She will be forever missed by her loving sister, Maria Zaina. Reunited in Heaven with her parents, Giuseppe and Rosina, brothers Erminio (Rachele), and Attilio, brother-in-law Benito Zaina, sisters-in-law Dina Zancai, and Anna-Maria Viatto, and nephew Bruno Zaina. Adoring aunt to John Zaina (Michelle), Renato Zancai (Darlene), Rose Suljak (Branco), and Bruno's wife Paula. A special thank you to her great-nephew, Paul Zaina for being there for Augusta's final days and assisting at the hospital. Augusta will be held dear in the hearts of her family, relatives, and many friends. Visitations will take place at the Vescio Funeral Home Woodbridge Chapel (8101 Weston Rd., 905-850-3332) on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 9:00-10:30 a.m. Funeral Service to follow in the chapel at 10:30 a.m. Entombment to follow at Beechwood Cemetery (on Jane St., north of Steeles Ave.). If so desired, donations in memory of Augusta may be made to the . Online Condolences at: www.vesciofuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 17, 2020