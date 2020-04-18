AUGUSTINE MATTHEW VEIRA
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share AUGUSTINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VEIRA, AUGUSTINE MATTHEW Our hearts are saddened by the loss of Augustine Matthew Veira, who passed away peacefully on April 14, 2020, at the age of 87. Dad was born December 8, 1932 in St. Vincent, West Indies. The youngest of six children, he immigrated to Canada in 1952 and settled in Toronto where he began a long career with the Toronto Transit Commission. Predeceased by daughter Patty, he is survived by his children Ron, Wendy, Linda and John. He was grandfather to Jaclyn, Derek, Claire and Neil as well as great-grandfather to Eden. Affectionately known as Uncle Gus to many nieces and nephews, he will be greatly missed. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Belmont House for their dedicated care.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved