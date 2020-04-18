VEIRA, AUGUSTINE MATTHEW Our hearts are saddened by the loss of Augustine Matthew Veira, who passed away peacefully on April 14, 2020, at the age of 87. Dad was born December 8, 1932 in St. Vincent, West Indies. The youngest of six children, he immigrated to Canada in 1952 and settled in Toronto where he began a long career with the Toronto Transit Commission. Predeceased by daughter Patty, he is survived by his children Ron, Wendy, Linda and John. He was grandfather to Jaclyn, Derek, Claire and Neil as well as great-grandfather to Eden. Affectionately known as Uncle Gus to many nieces and nephews, he will be greatly missed. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Belmont House for their dedicated care.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.