RIBEIRO, Augusto Da Silva Augusto Ribeiro, age 87, passed away peacefully at Toronto Western Hospital on May 9, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. His loving wife Edith Molina-Bravo was at his side until the last seconds of 53 years blissful marriage. Augusto was born in Lisbon, very well known in the Portuguese community of Toronto for his sportsmanship, his strongly voiced opinions and his kindness and generosity to others. Under the present circumstances there will be no funeral, but friends can send a donation to the Alzheimer Society or a charity of their own choice.



