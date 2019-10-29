Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for AUGUSTO GIUSEPPE UBALDINO. View Sign Service Information Bernardo Funeral Homes Ltd. 855 Albion Road Etobicoke , ON M9V 1A3 (416)-747-7231 Obituary

UBALDINO, AUGUSTO GIUSEPPE Peacefully passed away October 26, 2019 at the age of 92. Devoted father of Sandro (Jocelyn), Marisa (Taso) and Domenic (Vanessa). Cherished nonno to Jackie (Matt), Giancarlo, George (Tiffany), Laura, Olivia, Luca, and bisnonno to Athena and Isabella. Born in Bivongi, Reggio Calabria, Italy, Augusto was predeceased by his wife Concetta Ubaldino (2016), his parents Cosimo and Caterina, brothers Nazareno, Francesco, Vincenzo and sister Stella and is survived by his sister Brunina. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends in both Canada and Italy. Augusto left school at an early age to assist his family in pre-war Italy. After completing his compulsory military service, he worked as a mechanic for a road construction company in Calabria before moving to Intra in northern Italy to be with his brother Vincenzo, working at an industrial chemical plant. In 1965, he immigrated to Canada to be with his sister Brunina and was joined in 1966, by his wife and children. In Canada, Augusto worked for 30 years as an electro-mechanic at Standard Electric. Augusto enjoyed his garden, making his own wine and grappa and gladly shared the fruits of his labours with everyone. Whether it was Christmas, Easter, birthdays, or just a summer BBQ, Augusto always enjoyed a house full of family, friends, joy and laughter. Everyone was welcomed as part of the family. Visitation at Bernardo Funeral Home, Albion Chapel, 855 Albion Road, Toronto, on Tuesday, October 29th, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Clare's Roman Catholic Church, 1118 St. Clair Ave. W., Toronto, ON M6E 3M6, on Wednesday, October 30th, at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Prospect Cemetery, 1450 St. Clair Ave. West, Toronto. Everyone is invited to a reception following the interment back at St. Clare's R.C. Church.

