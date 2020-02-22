|
|
VATANEN, AUNE MARJATTA (nee KORHONEN) With great love and wonderful memories, the family of Marjatta Vatanen announce her passing at Suomi Koti Nursing Home on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Born in Leppävirta, Finland on April 19, 1926. Predeceased by her beloved husband Toivo and first cherished grandchild Erik (Kathy). Loving mother of Teemu (Debbie) and Arja (Seymour). Greatly loved by her grandchildren, Christopher, Daren, Michael, Brandon and great-granddaughter Tessa. Oldest sister of nine siblings Vieno, Kirsti, Kaisa, Veikko, Aimo (deceased – Leevi, Maire, Eero, Aarne) together with extended family and friends in Finland. The family immigrated to Canada in 1959 leaving behind her beloved sisters and brothers and we mourn our loss with all the family back in Finland. Mom was a force in life right to the end and loved her family and friends and her faith, determination and keen intellect will be missed by everyone. We will all miss you äiti/mummo every day and will never forget you and all the love you have blessed on us. As per mom's wishes, a private family funeral will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at Suomi Koti on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2020