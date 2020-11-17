1/1
JERONIMO, AURELIO PIMENTEL On Thursday, November 12, 2020, Aurelio Pimentel Jeronimo, loving husband and father, passed away at age 91. Aurelio was born on April 8, 1929, in Santa Cruz Flores, Açores, Portugal, to Jose and Maria (Rodrigues) Jeronimo. He eventually struck out to Canada to create a new life for himself and spent over a decade working and having adventures across North America. During a surprise trip back home, he met Joselda Camara, who after nearly a year of long-distance courting, became his wife. On October 11, 1969 (shortly after her arrival in Canada), Aurelio and Joselda were married and began their lives together - eventually becoming parents to Margaret and Marilyn, and the owners of Greenbank General Store. Aurelio had a passion for cars. After selling their business, he and his wife often enjoyed going on long drives and exploring. He also had a great interest in wildlife, working in his garden, and was a staunch wrestling fan. Though he could be stubborn and headstrong, he always held a deep love for his family and those close to him. Aurelio was preceded in death by his father, Jose, his mother, Maria, and three of his siblings: Elisa Maria, Lourdes, and Hercules. He is survived by his wife Joselda, his daughters, Marilyn and Margaret (Ryan) and his grandson, James, his brother Orlando, sister Isilda, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at DENNING'S OF STRATHROY. The funeral Mass will be held at All Saints Church on November 19, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at All Saints Cemetery, Strathroy. As expressions of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital. Online condolences and donations may be left at www.strathroyfuneralhome.com. Please register below for the Visitation or Funeral Mass: Visitation: https://signup.com/go/ANpbWUn Funeral Mass: https://signup.com/go/KtkmsqD

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 17, 2020.
