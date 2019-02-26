LIEBE, AURORA Surrounded by her family on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at St. Joseph's Health Centre, Toronto, at the age of 76 years. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Herman Liebe. Loving mother of Anne Marie Jarman and Oma of Thea, Emilie and Teran Jarman. Dear sister of Fanny (Ruben), Marilou (Nick), Felix (Marie), Jun (Cecille), Grace (Reuben), Cristy and (the late Colin). Will be sadly missed by her many nieces, nephews and family members in the US, Canada, Zurich and the Philippines. With her strong faith and the love of her family, Aurora lived life to the fullest. She will be missed. Visitation will be held on Thursday and Friday from 4-8 p.m. at the G.H. Hogle Funeral Home, 63 Mimico Ave., Etobicoke, ON. Funeral mass on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Leo's Catholic Church, 277 Royal York Rd., Etobicoke, ON. www.hogle.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 26, 2019