BEAL, AUSTIN JAMES Passed away peacefully on March 6, 2020, two months before his 90th birthday. Lovingly remembered by wife Evelyn, sons and daughter Austin, Jonathan, and Shelley, along with family and many friends in Ontario, Western Canada, and Ohio; predeceased by sons Michael and Douglas. Austin retired as national sales manager of Kawneer Canada. A celebration of his life will be held in April at the Brantford Golf and Country Club. All friends welcome.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 13, 2020