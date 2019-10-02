LATORRE, AUSTIN It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Austin on Friday, September 27, 2019, at the age of 92. Loving husband of Josephine. Cherished father of Malcolm (May Griffith), Sandra (Kevin Burek) and the late Karen. Devoted and caring Abuelo/Yayo to Meagan, Marisa, Maria, Brigitte and Kaelen. A service for Austin will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be found at catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 2, 2019