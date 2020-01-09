|
|
WARREN, Ave Marie (nee O'REILLY) August 5, 1930 - January 7, 2020 Passed away on January 7, 2020. Beloved wife of James (Jim) for 66 years. Loving mother of Barry, John (Rosemary), Teresa (Tim), Mary (Steve), Chris (Heather). Cherished grandmother of Sarah, Alex, Michael, Ashleigh, Meaghan, Katelyn, Adam, Michael, Danielle, Tyler, Jonathan, Rosalie and 9 great-grandchildren. Devoted sister of Adrienne O'Reilly (predeceased), William O'Reilly (predeceased), Rosemary Osler and Helen Weichel. Fondly remembered by her family and friends. Ave will be remembered for her years of teaching, her love of music and her involvement at St. Luke's Church. Visitation will take place at St. Luke's Catholic Church, 39 Green Ln., Thornhill, on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 10 a.m. until Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Cremation to follow. Interment will be held at a later date at Victoria Cemetery in Drayton, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Scott Mission.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 9, 2020