JOBITY, AVIS Avis Jobity passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the age of 80, with her loving family by her side. Avis has been reunited with her loving husband Vernon. Avis was a devoted mother to her daughter Sharon and her son Sheldon. She was a loving and spirited Nana to Tyler, Dominic and Khadija. Dearest sister to Fitzie, Elva, Rick and Erva; her brothers and sisters-in-law Mervin (deceased), Neville, Grace (deceased), Joyce, Patsy and Kelvin. Avis will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and godchildren. Avis was a special woman, active in her church community and deeply attuned with everyone she met. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Ave., Toronto (north of Rexdale Blvd.), on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 5 to 9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 2547 Kipling Ave., Toronto, on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for AVIS JOBITY.
Newediuk Funeral Home - Kipling Chapel
2058 Kipling Ave
Etobicoke, ON M9W4J9
(416) 745-7555
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2019