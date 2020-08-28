1/
AVRI TATONE
TATONE, AVRI It is with great sadness, that the family of Avri Tatone announce that he was called back to be with our Father in Heaven, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, peacefully, at the great age of 93. Avri was the beloved husband of Olga, since 1954. He was a loving father to Annamaria (Gary Wabneg) and proud grandfather of Ryan Wabneg (Kim), Adam Wabneg (Ivy). Sadly he was predeceased by his great-grandchildren Angel, and Ava. His beloved great-grandchildren Troy, Ariel and Maya will remember him with fondness. Visitation will be held Sunday and service Monday, please contact Highland Funeral Home – Markham Chapel at 905-887-8600 for details.

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Highland Funeral Home
10 CACHET WOODS COURT
Markham, ON L6C 3G1
(905) 887-8600
