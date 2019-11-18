AWNI (JOE) YOUSSEF

Service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Obituary

YOUSSEF, AWNI (JOE) It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Awni (Joe) Youssef peacefully at Ian Anderson House on Friday, November 15, 2019, at the age of 86. He will be lovingly missed by Joanie, his wife of 59 years, his nieces and nephews and his extended family and many friends. Service and Interment will be held on Tuesday, November 19th at 10 a.m. at Glen Oaks Memorial Chapel and Cemetery, 3164 Ninth Line (403 and Dundas St.), Oakville, ON.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 18, 2019
