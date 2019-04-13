Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for AYVERIE ANNE CASTER. View Sign

CASTER, AYVERIE ANNE February 6, 2005 - April 3, 2019 Beautiful Cancer Warrior Queen, beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, goddaughter, niece, cousin and friend to all Passed suddenly and peacefully in her Mommy's arms at McMaster Children's Hospital. Ayverie and her loving medical staff dealt courageously with Medulloblastoma (brain cancer) for over the past 6 years. Ayverie was stubborn, feisty, witty, sarcastic and hilarious. Her uncoordinated dance moves, booming voice, dimpled smile, infectious laugh, humble giving heart, moved everyone who knew her. She was the Toronto Raptors and Raptors 905's biggest fan, competitive in everything she did, as reflected in her willingness to kick anyone's butt at UNO. Ayverie's LOVE for everyone and everything will be missed. Ayverie's wishes were to continue to give. She has given another child the gift of sight, through cornea donation. In lieu of flowers, Ayverie wished for donations to; the Ayverie Childhood Cancer Research Fund at donations @ayveriesjourney.ca, Ronald McDonald House South Central Ontario, Childhood Cancer Canada or a charity of your choice. Services held at Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville. April 12-13, 2019.

