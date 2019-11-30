Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for B.A. B.Sc. STEPHEN KOWALCHUK. View Sign Service Information Highland Funeral Home 10 CACHET WOODS COURT Markham , ON L6C 3G1 (905)-887-8600 Obituary

KOWALCHUK, B.A., B.Sc., STEPHEN July 7, 1917 -- November 26, 2019 Steve left this world happily and gracefully, after a long productive life as a father, husband, grandfather and educator. He joins his predeceased loved ones: wife Doris (Tait) to whom he was joyfully married for 67 years, son Barry, his mother and father, brothers and sisters. Steve leaves behind his son Don (Jill), grandson Keith (Penny) and nephews Maurice (Brenda), Harry (Anne) and Wayne (Denise). Born and raised in Glace Bay, NS, until attending university, he never really forgot about the Maritimes and the Cabot Trail, which he often said was God's Country. WWII cut short his medical pursuit at McGill. He joined the infantry as a private in 1942, coming home as a Lieutenant in the Canadian Artillery, having earned the Defense of Canada medal and Overseas Service medal (and a distinct hatred of mutton!). After discharge, Steve spent the next 25 years with increasing responsibilities in the pharmaceutical and packaged goods industries, before turning to his first love: teaching. Seneca College was home for the next thirteen years, followed by a similar tenure at the Toronto School of Business, imparting guidance, insights and wisdom to hundreds of students. Additionally, Steve was a proud decades-long member of the Markham Lions. But above all, he had a genuine interest in people, a positive attitude, a love of life and a search for new knowledge and experiences that kept him active right to the end of his long life: truly a unique individual! He will be dearly missed. We would like to thank Dr. T, her nurses and all the staff at Amica Unionville for their support. No flowers, please; donations may be made in his name to the . Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at Highland Funeral Home, Markham Chapel, 10 Cachet Woods Court (northeast corner of 16th Ave. and Hwy. 404), on Sunday, December 8, at 1:00 p.m. Online condolences may be made to

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.