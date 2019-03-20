GRESKO, Babe (Wm.V) October 24, 1922-March 15, 2019 Passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019, at the age of 96. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 60 years Jean (nee Woods). Loving father of Gordon and Jane (Alfie). Adoring grandfather of Anthony (Linda), Amanda (Mark) and Grant. Cherished great-grandfather of Valencia, Daniella and Olivia. He is remembered for his love of sports, dancing and music and for his great sense of humour. A celebration of Babe's life will take place at the Cardinal Funeral Home, 92 Annette St., on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the charity of your choice.
Cardinal Funeral Homes - Annette Chapel
92 Annette Street
Toronto, ON M6P 1N6
(416) 762-8141
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 20, 2019