HALL, BABS (BERTHA AGNES) Peacefully with family by her side, Babs passed away on June 22, 2019, at Gilmore Lodge. Born in Grantham, England, to parents Robert and Bertha Bibby. Survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Edward Hall. Dedicated and adoring mother to Michael (Gina), Ian and Kimberly (Chris). Devoted Mummy Babs to Mark, Andrew and Lauren, as well as Kennedy, Petra, Ava and Haddie. Will be missed by her siblings Norah, Harry and pre deceased by Leslie. Babs managed the Town and Country Fashion Store in Niagara Falls for many years and was always known for her love of fashion and keen sense of style. She also had a love of travelling the world, cycling, gardening, golfing and ballroom dancing. A special thank you to the staff at Gilmore Lodge for their exceptional care and compassion. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019, from 11:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m., at Benner Funeral Home, 1105 Benner Road, Fort Erie. A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 1:00 p.m. Burial to follow at Ridgeway Memorial Gardens. Reception to follow back at Benner Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada would be greatly appreciated. bennerfuneralservices.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 26, 2019