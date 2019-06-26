Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BABS (BERTHA AGNES) HALL. View Sign Obituary

HALL, BABS (BERTHA AGNES) Peacefully with family by her side, Babs passed away on June 22, 2019, at Gilmore Lodge. Born in Grantham, England, to parents Robert and Bertha Bibby. Survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Edward Hall. Dedicated and adoring mother to Michael (Gina), Ian and Kimberly (Chris). Devoted Mummy Babs to Mark, Andrew and Lauren, as well as Kennedy, Petra, Ava and Haddie. Will be missed by her siblings Norah, Harry and pre deceased by Leslie. Babs managed the Town and Country Fashion Store in Niagara Falls for many years and was always known for her love of fashion and keen sense of style. She also had a love of travelling the world, cycling, gardening, golfing and ballroom dancing. A special thank you to the staff at Gilmore Lodge for their exceptional care and compassion. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019, from 11:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m., at Benner Funeral Home, 1105 Benner Road, Fort Erie. A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 1:00 p.m. Burial to follow at Ridgeway Memorial Gardens. Reception to follow back at Benner Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada would be greatly appreciated.

HALL, BABS (BERTHA AGNES) Peacefully with family by her side, Babs passed away on June 22, 2019, at Gilmore Lodge. Born in Grantham, England, to parents Robert and Bertha Bibby. Survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Edward Hall. Dedicated and adoring mother to Michael (Gina), Ian and Kimberly (Chris). Devoted Mummy Babs to Mark, Andrew and Lauren, as well as Kennedy, Petra, Ava and Haddie. Will be missed by her siblings Norah, Harry and pre deceased by Leslie. Babs managed the Town and Country Fashion Store in Niagara Falls for many years and was always known for her love of fashion and keen sense of style. She also had a love of travelling the world, cycling, gardening, golfing and ballroom dancing. A special thank you to the staff at Gilmore Lodge for their exceptional care and compassion. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019, from 11:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m., at Benner Funeral Home, 1105 Benner Road, Fort Erie. A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 1:00 p.m. Burial to follow at Ridgeway Memorial Gardens. Reception to follow back at Benner Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada would be greatly appreciated. bennerfuneralservices.ca Published in the Toronto Star on June 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close