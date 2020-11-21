MEGERSA and BAHTA MELLES, TSEHAI With profound sadness, our family announces the passing of our beloved mother and father. Mammy was called home on May 21, 2020, and Gashe on November 12, 2020. Lovingly survived by children, David, Daniel, Isaac (Tomoko) and Bruktawit; grandchildren, Mika and Lishan. Mammy was laid to rest at Mountain View Cemetery (Vancouver, BC), in May 2020. With heavy hearts, we now must say goodbye and celebrate our Gashe, who we will lay to rest with our mother at Mountain View. You will both be forever in our hearts.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store