LOY, BARBARA A. (RUBY) With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved sister, Ruby, in her 90th year, on Friday, May 22, 2020. Survived by Marge (late John), Terry (Norman), Diane (Bruno), David (Carol), many nieces, nephews and their families. Ruby lived in Guyana and fulfilled her desire to travel abroad landing in New York, USA, where she worked at the United Nations until she retired. Ruby loved singing, the highlight of which was touring Europe with the UN Choir. She was a natural artist, an avid reader and loved the freedom of the outdoors - ice skating, skiing, horseback riding, hiking and swimming. She was very independent and was always ready to assist. With her friendly and endearing personality, Ruby enjoyed many lifelong friendships. Words cannot express how greatly we already miss her, and her lilting voice, especially at our family Christmas singalongs. Ruby, thanks for all the good times we had and the many wonderful cruises we enjoyed with family and friends. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Thanks to Downsview LTCC for their compassionate care.



