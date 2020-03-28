|
ADAMSON, Barbara Peacefully, on March 23, 2020, in Mississauga. Loving wife of the late Harold Griffen. Beloved mother of Jan Coleman (Brian) and the late Marjorie Mills (Michael). Grandmother to Christopher (Tina), Brian (Joanne), Steven, Kaylea, Lisa, Gregory, Tanya (Ken), Liana and Gina. Great-grandmother to 9, great-great-grandmother to 1. Sister to the late Mary Fetherston. A Private family burial was held yesterday, at St. Peter's Anglican Erindale Churchyard Cemetery. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to Kidney Cancer Canada. Arrangements entrusted to the Turner & Porter Peel Chapel. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca A Celebration of Life will take place later this year, information to follow.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020