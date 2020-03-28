Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Peel Chapel
2180 Hurontario Street
Mississauga, ON L5B 1M8
(905) 279-7663
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara ADAMSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara ADAMSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara ADAMSON Obituary
ADAMSON, Barbara Peacefully, on March 23, 2020, in Mississauga. Loving wife of the late Harold Griffen. Beloved mother of Jan Coleman (Brian) and the late Marjorie Mills (Michael). Grandmother to Christopher (Tina), Brian (Joanne), Steven, Kaylea, Lisa, Gregory, Tanya (Ken), Liana and Gina. Great-grandmother to 9, great-great-grandmother to 1. Sister to the late Mary Fetherston. A Private family burial was held yesterday, at St. Peter's Anglican Erindale Churchyard Cemetery. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to Kidney Cancer Canada. Arrangements entrusted to the Turner & Porter Peel Chapel. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca A Celebration of Life will take place later this year, information to follow.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Peel Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -