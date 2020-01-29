|
NICHOLLS, Barbara Aileen Peacefully at home in the arms of her devoted husband and with her loving children and grandchildren by her side, Barb received her wings the evening of January 25, 2020, in Stouffville, Ontario. Barb is survived by her loving husband of 61 years Neal, adored by their three children: Karen, Brad and Michelle. Much-loved by her grandchildren: Eric and Anthony Pittiglio. Barb was predeceased by her sister Shirley-Anne Curley and brother Murray Coburn and parents Jack and Alice. Barb was born in Toronto on August 14, 1939 and studied and worked in the city where she met Neal. Once married, they moved frequently spending time in Montreal, London, Cookstown and Bolton, until settling into Bayview Village for the next 20 years. Barb enjoyed many summers at the cottage on Georgian Bay with her family as well as time at their "Isla del Sol" condo and travelling abroad with Neal, her family and friends. During the winter months, Barb worked part-time at OISE enjoying the comradery of the group of ladies in the office. As retired empty nesters, Neal and Barb downsized and moved to Vaughan where they welcomed four-legged companions Maxx (a Golden Retriever rescue dog) and Molly (an abandon Ragdoll kitten). Maxx and Molly were never far from her side; even her children joked that they had been replaced by these four-legged friends. They provided both Neal and Barb much joy and comfort over the years. Barb will be greatly missed by her many nieces and nephews especially Bev and Bob Maynard and first cousin Leona Hartling, who have provided much support and comfort over the years. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Sunnybrook Hospital especially Dr. Jordon Zebbiri. Special thanks to Dr. Paterson and nurse Maria Musselman. Your presence, gentle touch and devotedness to Barb lifted her spirits and always made her smile. The family is eternally grateful to you. Friends may call at the R. S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street (at Goulding, south of Steeles), on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. There will be no funeral service. Interment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens, 33 Memory Gardens Lane, Don Mills south of Steeles. Memorial donations may be made to OSPCA. Barb we know you will be welcomed into loving hands and forever watching over us.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 29, 2020