CALDWELL, BARBARA ANN Barb (nee Cox), of Seaforth, Ontario, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2019, in her 85th year. She deeply loved her late husband and best friend Cal and her daughter, Kathy. They in turn returned that love, more than she ever realized. Life was not always easy for Barb. But those struggles gave her a great capacity to accept and empathize with her friends and others who crossed her path. She was "a character". She had a piercing intelligence and, right until the end, loved to stay on top of the world's political events. Mention of the current American president was sure to incite a spirited reaction! Passionate, intense and often goofily self-deprecating. She was never boring. In addition to her daughter, she leaves behind her son-in-law, Paul and her three grandchildren, Brennan, Kristen and Eric. She was one of a kind and she will be missed. Thanks to the wonderful staff at Huronview in Clinton and to Dr. Jeff McAuley for his steady and compassionate care. Special thanks to Sheri and Marvin Taylor. Sheri, we don't know how we could have done it without you over these past few years. At her request, there will be no funeral. Donations in her memory can be made to Toronto Cat Rescue through Falconer Funeral Homes in Clinton, Ontario, http://falconerfuneralhomes.com, or at https://torontocatrescue.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 7, 2019