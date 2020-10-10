1/1
BARBARA ANN CRIDLAND
CRIDLAND, BARBARA ANN (nee FORSTER) Passed away peacefully at the Kingsmere Retirement Home, Alliston, Ontario with family by her side, on Friday, October 2, 2020 in her 92nd year. Barb was predeceased by her husband of 55 years Gordon Charles Cridland (2010). She will be deeply missed by her three children and four grandchildren. Son Jeffrey (Barb), grandson Alexander (Eline Vring) granddaughter Heather (Greg Desroches), son David (Lynn Christie), granddaughter Casey, grandson Daniel and daughter Susan (Michael Mallett). Predeceased by her brother Ted Forster. Survived by her brother's children Christina and Michael and her sister Dorothy Nagle and her children, David, Jennifer and Bruce (Karen). Barb spent the majority of her life being an at home mom. She loved to do crafts, play cards with family and friends, golf, curl and enjoy the cottage life. To honour Barb's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private Graveside Service will be conducted. Memorial donations may be made to Diabetes Canada or charity of your choice.

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 10, 2020.
