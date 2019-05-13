Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA ANN DECOVICH. View Sign Obituary

DECOVICH, BARBARA ANN February 8, 1935 – May 6, 2019 Heartache cannot be expressed with words and dealing with it is painful, but I find comfort knowing my mom has reunited with two of the loves of her life, my dad Frank (2009) and my brother Franco (1997), at Glendale Memorial Gardens. My mom was very caring, loving and generous. She was witty, very strong minded, had a keen sense of humour and did not hesitate to speak her mind. My two sons Nicholas and Justin, my husband Joe and I, Tina and her little dog Daisy, were very fortunate to have her in our lives. I will be honoring her wish to not have a viewing or service. She will be laid to rest alongside my dad and brother in a quiet peaceful ceremony with only her immediate family members present. "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal". Mom, you will always be in my heart and on my mind. Your loving daughter, Tina Del Medico

Published in the Toronto Star on May 13, 2019

