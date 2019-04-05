Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA ANN EDWARDS. View Sign

EDWARDS, BARBARA ANN (nee BALES) Passed away on March 28, 2019, with family by her side. Barb will be remembered as a kind and beautiful person who loved spending time with her family, friends and community. Adored wife and partner in life for 64 years, she will be greatly missed by her husband Milt. Her daughters, along with their spouses, Diane and Glen Ryan, Cathy and Mike Mewett and Lori and Mike Harder, will cherish their special memories. Loving Grandma to "her boys" Brett (Emily), Corey, Robbie, Scott, Jeffrey and Andrew and great-granddaughter Nora. Born in Toronto, Barb was the much-loved daughter of Earl and Ruth Bales and sister to Mary (David) Hill. Barb was a special and dear friend to many and she will be fondly remembered for her laughter and grace. We are grateful for our community of friends, extended family and the caring staff at the Owen Sound Hospital. The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life at The Golf Club at Lora Bay in Thornbury, on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 1 until 4 p.m. Expressions of sympathy to the Beaver Valley Outreach "BVO" or the Owen Sound Regional Hospital Foundation would be appreciated and may be made through the Ferguson Funeral Home, The Valley Chapel, PO Box 556, Thornbury, ON N0H 2P0, to whom arrangements have been entrusted.

