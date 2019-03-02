HUNT, BARBARA ANN Unexpectedly, on Monday, February 25, 2019, at the Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, at age 76. Barbara (nee Robinson), dearly loved wife of Jim of Nestleton. Loved mother of Tricia (Jason) and Meg (Steve). Loving Nan to Tori, TJ and Teagan. Beloved sister of Bill (Jean), John (Debbie) and Mike (Terry) and sister-in-law to Susan (Tom), Richard (Linda), Greg, Carol, David and Karen. Loving aunt to her nieces and nephews. Dear cousin to the Benson clan. Barbara will be missed by her family, cherished friends, colleagues, students and the many others touched by her life. Barbara's family will receive friends at the WAGG FUNERAL HOME, 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905-985-2171), on Friday, March 8th from 1 – 2 p.m. A Service to celebrate her life will be held in the Chapel at 2 p.m. followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made by cheque or canadahelps.org to the Canadian Mental Health Association (Durham). Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 2, 2019