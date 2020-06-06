BARBARA ANN "KIP" LITTLE
LITTLE, BARBARA ANN "KIP" Kip's spirit soared from her physical body on June 1, 2020, after a full and creative lifetime on this planet earth. Kip - seeker, artist, teacher, athlete, singer, meditator, environmentalist, canoeist, camper, mentor and most of all, a dedicated companion to family and friends, in all corners of this vast continent. She is survived by her loving sister Joy Paquette of Ottawa, plus 2 nieces and a nephew: Patti, Kerri and Glen. Sandy and Gwen, Kip's navigators and advocates for the past six years, would like to thank the staff on 3West at Runnymede Healthcare Centre for their generous care and support during Kip's final weeks and during these extremely difficult times. Also, we thank the staff and her friends at Scarlett Heights Retirement Residence who meant a lot to Kip over the past 2-1/2 years. As per Kip's wishes, she has been cremated and there will be no ceremony. Celebrate Kip in the memories of your shared adventures with her during her lifetime. If you wish to make a donation in memory of Kip, please consider Runnymede Healthcare Centre, Toronto.

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 6, 2020.
