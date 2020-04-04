|
MARSHALL, BARBARA ANN (nee JONES) Passed away peacefully on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Hospice Wellington, in Guelph. She was born on October 8, 1934 in Petrolia, Ontario, to Charles Jones and Hilda Ruth Jones. Barbara was a wonderful friend and kind-hearted woman. Her laugh was joyous and an expression of her outgoing nature. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She was preceded in death by her first husband Edward Dilkes and second husband Kenneth Marshall. Barbara will be lovingly remembered by sons David (Susan), Steven and Daniel (Nikki), grandson Logan and sisters Marion and Eleanor. The funeral service cannot be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020