MARZEC, Barbara Ann (nee THOMPSON) July 23, 1933 - May 27, 2019 Peacefully, at Lakeridge Health Centre - Ajax on May 27, 2019. Barbara was a lifelong resident of Royal York Road, in Etobicoke. Beloved wife of the late Edward Marzec. Daughter of the late Beatrice and Norman Thompson, sister to Patricia Allan and Bill Thompson. Loving Mom of Michael (Linda Cantello) and Kathryn (David Lehmkuhl). Proud Grandma of Sarah, Andrew and Hayden. Barbara dedicated her life to teaching and was an Elementary school specialist who loved her career as much as her students over the years. Barbara worked in her Grandmother's, Clara Hewson's, "Frock Shop" in High Park for many years, was an avid "cottager" who helped her father build the stone foundation for the Eaton's Kit Cottage that was built up in Fenelon Falls, Ontario. Barbara became an enthusiastic antique collector and loved to venture to the symphony and theatre with her many friends. At Barbara's request, cremation has taken place. For those who wish, donations may be made to Salvation Army or Alzheimer Society. A "Celebration of Life" will occur mid-summer. Arrangements entrusted to Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 8, 2019