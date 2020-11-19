1/
MUURINEN, Barbara Ann It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Barbara Ann Muurinen. She died peacefully, on November 16, 2020, at Midland Avenue Gardens Care Community. Barbara was 73 years old, she loved dining, singing, reading romance novels and laughing. Loving mother of Dave (Shella), Marja (Gary), and Mark. Loving grandmother of Ashley, Justin and Curtis. Beloved sister of Jean, Edward, Julie (Tom), Ted, Joyce (Roy), Teresa (Maurice), Pauline, Mary Anne (Pete), Christine (Ahmad) and Carolyn (Carlos). Beloved aunt to Jarrod, Lindsay, Timothy, Christopher, Jonathan, Laura, Nicola, and Olivia. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private memorial service will take place. Memorial donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 19, 2020.
