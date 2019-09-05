PERCY, Barbara Ann (nee TUGNUTT DUFF) Today we announce with great sorrow the passing of Barbara Ann Percy on September 3, 2019. Born on November 10, 1940 in East York Township to Margaret and Frank Tugnutt. Sibling to Nancy Prout, Frank Tugnutt and preceeded by Margaret Hunt and Mother to Katherine and John Percy. Funeral to occur on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at The Simple Alternative Funeral Centre located at 1535 South Gateway Road, Mississauga, ON. Visitation to occur from 10-11 a.m. immediately followed by the Service. Reception to occur from 12-2 p.m. and all are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers donations would be greatly appreciated to The Dorothy Ley Hospice, Toronto, www.dlhospice.org Barbara fought ovarian cancer with bravery and dignity and we are very grateful to all medical staff, family and friends who helped during this difficult journey.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 5, 2019