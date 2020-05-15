RAMSAY, REV. BARBARA ANN (nee MORGAN) November 11, 1937 – May 13, 2020 Passed away peacefully in Toronto at the age of 82. Predeceased by her loving husband of 57 years, William Ramsay. Beloved mother of Heather (Greg) of Manitoulin Island and Elaine (Tom) of Toronto. Proud grandmother of Michael, Matthew, Madeleine and Lauren. Survived by her brother-in-law Peter (Anne) and nieces Cris and Jen (Bryan). Predeceased by her mother Leona (nee Morgan) and step-father Roy Hibbert. Barb graduated as a Microbiologist from Princess Margaret Hospital in the late 1950s. She received a BA in Economics from York University and worked for many years at the Michener Institute as the Dean of Continuing Education. She later went back to school and obtained a Masters of Divinity from Trinity College University of Toronto and was ordained as a Deacon in the Anglican Church. Barb and Bill were always welcoming people into their home with a home cooked meal, kindness and laughter. There was always room for one more person at Barb's table. Barb loved spending summers on Manitoulin Island, jumping in the waves of Lake Huron and feeding all of the seagulls. Barb was proud to be a Majorette with the Oakville Police Force Marching Band, The Toronto Argonauts and a longtime member of her ACW, The Windsor Group, and St. Leonard's Anglican Church. We would like to thank the many people involved in our Mother's life after she suffered a near fatal stroke 15 years ago, especially the staff at The Teddington Retirement Residence, Living Assistance Services and VHA. Presently, we are unable to join together for an open service so a celebration of Barb's life with family and friends will be held in the future. Please feel free to honour Barb's memory by donating to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Aphasia Institute. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morley Bedford Funeral Services. Online condolences can be made at www.morleybedford.ca
Published in Toronto Star on May 15, 2020.