BARBARA ANN SCHANCK
SCHANCK, BARBARA ANN (nee PEARCE) Passed away peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020. Barbara was born October 1, 1936. She started her working career at Roselawn Dairy and then part-time as a night school secretary for the Etobicoke Board of Education while raising her family. She was known for her love, devotion and dedication to her family, her hard work ethic along with a passion for interior decorating. Barbara is survived and will be dearly missed by her daughters: Cheryl and Michele; grandchildren: Adam (Sarah), Genna (Dustin) and Ryan; and great-grandchildren: Nickolas, Nadia, Benjamin, Oliver and Emilie. She will be joining the love of her life, Ed, to whom she had been married to for 64 years, who predeceased her only two days prior on April 8, 2020. Barbara will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her. Due to the current situation, an intimate graveside service for the family will be held at Glendale Funeral Home and Cemetery with a memorial service to follow at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations in her memory may be made to any PPE fund or the Canadian Cancer Society.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Very sorry to hear about Barb. Thinking of you all at this difficult time. ❤Suzanne Duva (hairdresser)
