CANNATA, BARBARA ANN SKILLING Passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 17, 2019 with family by her side. She will be forever cherished by her children, Danielle (Doogie), Dawn (Edmar) and Westley (Cameron). She cherished her grandchildren, Bailey, Madison, Ava, Noah and Charlotte. She will forever hold a special place in the hearts of her many friends and people she has touched along the way. Friends may call at Pine Hills Cemetery & Funeral Centre, 625 Birchmount Rd. in Scarborough for a Memorial Service on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. with visitation 1 hour prior.

