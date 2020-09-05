KETCHEN, BARBARA ANNE (nee BELL) Died peacefully in her sleep, in her apartment in Cambridge, Ontario, on September 1, 2020, in her 92nd year. She trained as a Registered Nurse at Toronto General Hospital and practised for most of four decades. She was predeceased by Douglas, her husband of 61 years, and is survived by her sons David (Joan) of Lakeland, Tennessee, and Robert of Toronto. She will be dearly missed by brother Ted Bell (Loey, predeceased) of Pompey, New York; sister Jane Scea (Wally) of Owen Sound, Ontario; and many friends and relatives. She was predeceased by sister, Mary McLaughlin (Ted, predeceased); and by granddaughter Stephanie Calvert, of Memphis, Tennessee. Her final months were greatly eased by the loving care and attention of her neighbours Christine, Terry and Don Macfarlane. The time and place of a memorial service is to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
or a charity of the donor's choice. A lifelong dog lover, avid knitter and crossword enthusiast, her sense of humour and gentle disposition will be greatly missed by all.