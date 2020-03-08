|
MacMINN, BARBARA ANNE (nee McMORDIE) On February 26, 2020, at age 85, Barb passed away peacefully, in her sleep. Born in Toronto, June 18, 1934, Barb was preceded in death by her parents Alexander and Helen McMordie and husband, John MacMinn. Survived by their children, Cameron (Diana) MacMinn, Christopher (Nancy) MacMinn, Clifford MacMinn and Cindy MacMinn, 6 grandchildren, her sister Patricia "Pat" Watson, sister-in-law to Robert "Bob" Watson, Joan MacMinn, Judy Lemon and many nieces and nephews. Barb began her struggle with Parkinson's Disease well over 20 years ago and fought valiantly to keep her mobility until she was 80. Over her lifetime, Barb loved gardening, hummingbirds, skiing, swimming (and her Bracebridge Aquabics class), darts at the Bracebridge Legion, travelling and being a School Crossing Guard, her dog Ralph, living in Australia for 6 months and very much into recycling since the 1970's. She loved to collect turtle figurines. Thank you to Mary Kuipers for keeping Mom mobile and walking, Daphne's drop-in lunch gang of wonderful ladies and its lecturers for the inspiration she found there, all the great staff who cared for Mom at James St. Place, Bracebridge and Muskoka Shores Community Care Centre in Gravenhurst. Cremation has occurred and a Celebration of Life will be held in the spring, further details to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson Canada are gratefully appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 8, 2020