Barbara-Anne McCORMICK

McCORMICK, Barbara-Anne Barb McCormick, age 69, passed away peacefully, on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Burlington at Joseph Brant Hospital, short of her 70th birthday, today July 22nd. Barb is survived by her cousin Emily Quinn and the Kingston Quinn family. She was predeceased by her mother, Eleanor Cecelia (nee Quinn), her father John, her aunts Helen McCormick and Stella Quinn, and her cousin Bernard Quinn. She will be fondly remembered by the extended Fraser-Sedgewick family of Toronto, especially for adventures like Santa's Village with "Aunt Barb" for her goddaughter and "niece" Madeleine Clarke (Fraser), her "niece" Holly Fraser and their Vale family cousins Kerry and Martha. Barb was an organizer extraordinaire during her career. In her 20's, she coordinated and led fundraising projects for "David Crombie for Mayor", served as Special Assistant to Metro Toronto Chairman Paul Godfrey, and was a founding Board member of Harbourfront Corporation and a board member of Toronto Brigantine Inc. She continued her work in community service when she moved to Durham. Barb was a Rotarian, and a board member for the Port Perry Fair and Agricultural Society, the Durham Association for Family Respite Services, the Junior Achievement of Oshawa, the Downtown Oshawa Farmers Market, the Oshawa Chamber of Commerce, and more. She served as an Oshawa Santa Claus Parade committee member, judge and on-air parade commentator. As Barb's health issues grew more complex in the early 2000s, she stepped away from work and moved to Burlington, where Peter of Burlington Taxi and good friend Shelley of Barrie were key supports to her in her life there. Sincere appreciation goes out to Patti, Chris, Sheri and Ken of the Bethany Residence of Burlington, where Barb chose respite and a mutually supportive environment. Barb was a feminist activist, an advocate for equality and Charter rights, and a strong supporter for the principles of Dying with Dignity. Through challenging times and difficult episodes of multiple sclerosis, osteoporosis, and mental health stresses, Barb modeled these values through her self-determination over plans and decisions about her health and end of life care. Thank you to the teams of Joseph Brant Hospital's 7 South 100 and of 5 North 400, the Palliative Care Unit, for their kindness and compassion. A private graveside service and interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Kopriva Taylor of Oakville. Donations to Dying With Dignity Canada Inc. https://www.dyingwithdignity.ca/give_today