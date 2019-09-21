Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA BLAND LEWIS. View Sign Service Information Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Peel Chapel 2180 Hurontario Street Mississauga , ON L5B 1M8 (905)-279-7663 Obituary

LEWIS, BARBARA BLAND May 22, 1931 – September 18, 2019 Peacefully, at Cambridge Memorial Hospital, following a brief illness, in her 89th year. Barbara had a long and joyful life filled with love, laughter and family. Mother of Pat (Hugh Middleton), Sandy (Mike Fitzgibbon), Cathryn (Steve Mantione) and Scott (Marilou Roth). Grandmother of nine: Alex, Torey (Marc Hersh) and Jake Middleton, Caitlin (Chris Dewar), Hilary (Matt Van Dyck) FitzGibbon, Andrew (Alannah Bruns), Carly and Jane Mantione and Jack Lewis. Barbara was born in Mississauga and grew up in Toronto and Guelph, Ontario. She graduated from St. Clements School and married the love of her life, Jim Lewis in 1952. Following his death in 1984, Barbara lived independently and was actively involved with the IODE (she was a founding member of the Dr. Healy Willan Chapter), the Canadian Club, French lessons and her walking and bridge group friends. Her stroke in 2012 left her with profound aphasia and apraxia, the inability to speak, read or write coherently as well as the loss of her driving license. She met these challenges with optimism and grace and amazingly overall good cheer, often overlooking that all she was saying was "yesterday", "today" or "absolutely wonderful." Her favourite place on earth was the cottage on Raven Lake where she summered with family, friends and dogs since 1963. She will be sorely missed. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10 north of QEW), on Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at St. Peter's Erindale Anglican Church, 3141 Mississauga Rd. (at Dundas St. W., on the hill, on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. Following the service a Celebration of Life will follow at the Toronto Golf Club, 1305 Dixie Rd., Mississauga, from 1 – 4 p.m. Private Interment. For those who wish, donations may be made to IODE, the Heart & Stroke Foundation, or the Humane Society. Online condolences may be made through



