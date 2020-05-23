KEITH, BARBARA DAWN Whitby, Ontario It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Barb on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the age of 86. Barb was the beloved wife of the love of her life 'Sonny', her husband of 60 years who predeceased her in 2014. Loving mother of Dawn (David Avdichuk) and Cathy (Colin Smith). Proud and loving Granny of Joshua, Jordan and Emma. Barb was a caring and loving wife, mother and grandmother whose kindness and dedication to her family was upmost in her nature. A big thank you to the staff on Heritage Harbour at Fairview Lodge in Whitby for their outstanding care and being that second family for Barb when we were not there. Bard died from declining health due to old age with her family at her side. A private family interment will take place at Mount Lawn Funeral and Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store