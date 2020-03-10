|
DUCKWORTH-OATES, BARBARA November 13, 1926 - February 14, 2020 Passed away peacefully at the West Parry Sound Health Centre on Friday, February 14, 2020. She spent many years in an illustrious career with Eaton's for over 25 years. Afterwards she retired to Rosseau where she was involved with the local church and OSPCA. Beloved wife of Graeme Oates. Dear sister of Molly Bishop Cherished aunt of Wendy Inglis and David Bishop. Remembered by her great-nephews: Andrew, Matthew and Jordan. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Torrance Funeral Home (89 Bowes St., Parry Sound). The memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Church of the Redeemer (15 Oak St., Rosseau). If desired, donations to the West Parry Sound Centre Foundation would appreciated by the family. To send an online condolence please visit torrancefuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 10, 2020