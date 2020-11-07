1/
Barbara Eileen RATHBONE
RATHBONE, Barbara Eileen Passed peacefully, on September 26, 2020, at the age of 92. Barbara worked for many years in the insurance business as a secretary and underwriter for a variety of companies. She was a loving sister to Mae Rathbone and Audrey Henry and was fond of her two nephews Tim and Philip Henry. She always enjoyed her grandnephews Cameron and Jack and grandniece Kaitlyn. According to Barbara's wishes, she was cremated and there will be no memorial gathering.

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 7, 2020.
