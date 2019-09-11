Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA ELINORE SCOTT. View Sign Obituary

SCOTT, BARBARA ELINORE (nee BUCK) Peacefully, Sunday, September 8, 2019, at age 87. Beloved wife of the late James Harrington Scott. Loving mother of Teresa Scott, Sheila (Wayne Ford) and the late Stephen Scott. Adoring grandma of Scott (Lianne Sit) Ford. Daughter of the late Dr. George "Stanz" Buck and Alexandrina (Gunn). Dear sister of Kathleen (the late Bud) Charlton, Marcella (Joseph) Lawless and the late George (Margo) Buck. Fondly remembered by loving cousins and extended family in Brighton. Friends are invited to visit at the West Chapel of Hulse, Playfair & McGarry, 150 Woodroffe Avenue (at Richmond Road), on Thursday, September 12th, from 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service in the Chapel on Friday, September 13th at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Beechwood Cemetery. In Memoriam donations to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation appreciated. Condolences / Tributes / Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry

