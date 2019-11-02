Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA ELIZABETH CLARK. View Sign Service Information Ward Funeral Homes Brampton Chapel 52 Main Street South Brampton , ON L6W 2C5 (905)-451-2124 Obituary

CLARK, BARBARA ELIZABETH April 30, 1938 - October 25, 2019 With deep sadness, we announce the passing of Barbara Elizabeth Clark, age 81. Two weeks and two days following the passing of her longtime partner and best friend, Ken Foreacre, Barb passed surrounded by the love of her close family and friends. She is survived by her son Peter and family, sister Emmeline and family, and many nephews and nieces and their families for whom she is beloved Auntie Barb. Born in Bowmanville, Ontario, Barb grew up in Kingston then Milbrook raised by her mother and grandparents while her father Rev. Dr. WF Banister, OBE served overseas as chaplain in WW2. Upon his return, the family lived in Toronto and Kingston where Barb earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Queens University. Barb became a dedicated, skilled and beloved Kindergarten teacher enriching the lives of 800-1000 eager young students and their families. She began her teaching career in Kingston and continued in Etobicoke where she taught at Parkfield and St. George's public schools. It was while teaching for the Etobicoke Board of Education that she met Ken Foreacre, Superintendent of Education, who became her loving and devoted partner for 44 years. Barb and Ken celebrated her retirement on a much anticipated and well deserved Alaskan cruise. Barb and Ken also enjoyed trips across Canada and ventured to California, Florida and Hawaii. Barb was an active member of Derrydale Golf Club, Brampton, where she made many dear and close friendships. She also attended many social functions as a member of the Women's Probus Club of Brampton. Barb was a compassionate, and patient educator, loving and supportive mother, grandmother, sister, and adored auntie. Each of us has warm memories of her quiet, patient and encouraging way and of Barb's special way of finding the best in everyone she met. In later years, as she faced health issues, she modeled grace, endurance, strength, beauty, gratitude, hope and love. Special thanks for making those days comfortable, and providing compassionate care to nephew Paul, niece Kim, sister Emmeline and care-givers Maria and Remy. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 52 Main Street South (Hwy. #10), Brampton from 10:30 a.m. with a celebration of life to follow at 11:00 a.m. Please visit the Book of Memories at

CLARK, BARBARA ELIZABETH April 30, 1938 - October 25, 2019 With deep sadness, we announce the passing of Barbara Elizabeth Clark, age 81. Two weeks and two days following the passing of her longtime partner and best friend, Ken Foreacre, Barb passed surrounded by the love of her close family and friends. She is survived by her son Peter and family, sister Emmeline and family, and many nephews and nieces and their families for whom she is beloved Auntie Barb. Born in Bowmanville, Ontario, Barb grew up in Kingston then Milbrook raised by her mother and grandparents while her father Rev. Dr. WF Banister, OBE served overseas as chaplain in WW2. Upon his return, the family lived in Toronto and Kingston where Barb earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Queens University. Barb became a dedicated, skilled and beloved Kindergarten teacher enriching the lives of 800-1000 eager young students and their families. She began her teaching career in Kingston and continued in Etobicoke where she taught at Parkfield and St. George's public schools. It was while teaching for the Etobicoke Board of Education that she met Ken Foreacre, Superintendent of Education, who became her loving and devoted partner for 44 years. Barb and Ken celebrated her retirement on a much anticipated and well deserved Alaskan cruise. Barb and Ken also enjoyed trips across Canada and ventured to California, Florida and Hawaii. Barb was an active member of Derrydale Golf Club, Brampton, where she made many dear and close friendships. She also attended many social functions as a member of the Women's Probus Club of Brampton. Barb was a compassionate, and patient educator, loving and supportive mother, grandmother, sister, and adored auntie. Each of us has warm memories of her quiet, patient and encouraging way and of Barb's special way of finding the best in everyone she met. In later years, as she faced health issues, she modeled grace, endurance, strength, beauty, gratitude, hope and love. Special thanks for making those days comfortable, and providing compassionate care to nephew Paul, niece Kim, sister Emmeline and care-givers Maria and Remy. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 52 Main Street South (Hwy. #10), Brampton from 10:30 a.m. with a celebration of life to follow at 11:00 a.m. Please visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close