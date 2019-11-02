CLARK, BARBARA ELIZABETH April 30, 1938 - October 25, 2019 With deep sadness, we announce the passing of Barbara Elizabeth Clark, age 81. Two weeks and two days following the passing of her longtime partner and best friend, Ken Foreacre, Barb passed surrounded by the love of her close family and friends. She is survived by her son Peter and family, sister Emmeline and family, and many nephews and nieces and their families for whom she is beloved Auntie Barb. Born in Bowmanville, Ontario, Barb grew up in Kingston then Milbrook raised by her mother and grandparents while her father Rev. Dr. WF Banister, OBE served overseas as chaplain in WW2. Upon his return, the family lived in Toronto and Kingston where Barb earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Queens University. Barb became a dedicated, skilled and beloved Kindergarten teacher enriching the lives of 800-1000 eager young students and their families. She began her teaching career in Kingston and continued in Etobicoke where she taught at Parkfield and St. George's public schools. It was while teaching for the Etobicoke Board of Education that she met Ken Foreacre, Superintendent of Education, who became her loving and devoted partner for 44 years. Barb and Ken celebrated her retirement on a much anticipated and well deserved Alaskan cruise. Barb and Ken also enjoyed trips across Canada and ventured to California, Florida and Hawaii. Barb was an active member of Derrydale Golf Club, Brampton, where she made many dear and close friendships. She also attended many social functions as a member of the Women's Probus Club of Brampton. Barb was a compassionate, and patient educator, loving and supportive mother, grandmother, sister, and adored auntie. Each of us has warm memories of her quiet, patient and encouraging way and of Barb's special way of finding the best in everyone she met. In later years, as she faced health issues, she modeled grace, endurance, strength, beauty, gratitude, hope and love. Special thanks for making those days comfortable, and providing compassionate care to nephew Paul, niece Kim, sister Emmeline and care-givers Maria and Remy. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 52 Main Street South (Hwy. #10), Brampton from 10:30 a.m. with a celebration of life to follow at 11:00 a.m. Please visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 2, 2019