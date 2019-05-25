DONER, BARBARA ELIZABETH (nee WILLIAMS) Peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family, Barbara passed on May 19, 2019, in her 88th year. Predeceased by her beloved Ed and her daughter Jane (Allan Hursh), Barb is survived by her children Nancy (Bob MacGirr), Peter (Leslie) and her adored grandchildren, Dan, Katherine (Kirk Reynolds), Jessica, Andrew, Samantha, Zachary and Macgill. Emily and James loved their GG as did her 3 stepgreat-grandchildren, Alyssa, Tysen and Calvin. The family wishes to give big hugs and thanks to Dr. Matt Tiffany and the awesome staff at Almonte General Hospital and Orchard View by the Mississippi for their wonderful, loving and compassionate care. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date when Barb will be laid to rest with her husband, Edgar, at the Belleville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Foundation or the Almonte Civitan Club. Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of C. R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc. (127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313) Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 25, 2019