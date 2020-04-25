Barbara Elizabeth VAN ORMAN
VAN ORMAN, Barbara Elizabeth (nee DOXSEE) December 22, 1922 - April 16, 2020 Barbara has joined her lifelong dance partner, Lorne, for always. They are now heading off to the dance floor with Wayne and Ruth and Bea and Mel. The thoughts of them all together dancing up a storm sustains our families and friends who are left to mourn. Sadly missed by her four children: Robert (Cyd Vandenberg), Cyndy (Ron Butler), Mark (Eleonora Vnoucek) and Lesley (Erik Sultmanis). 'Nana' is also lovingly remembered by her grandchildren: Meghan, Jeff (Ellen), Kess, Lara and Emma. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Barbara's memory to an organization of your choice.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.
