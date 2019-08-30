KUSHNIER, Barbara Ellen (nee NORWOOD) Peacefully, in her 64th year, on August 24, 2019, with loving husband of 36 years, Terry, by her side. Dearly beloved big sister to Karen (Drew Dayton) and Scott (Carrie), sis-in-law to Lorrie Anne, Danny and Ron. 'Momma' to pup Cassie. Cherished Aunt of Crystal and Kyle, Chloë and Atlee, Colin, Christopher and Elise. Fondly remembered by many extended family members. Proud daughter of the late Vi and John. Barb easily became a kind and caring friend to many who now mourn her loss. She will be greatly missed. Cremation has taken place. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of Barb's life at The Donalda Club, 12 Bushbury Dr., North York on Sunday, September 8th from 1 – 4 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Hill House Hospice (hillhousehospice.com), or charity of your choice, would be much appreciated. Condolences at basicfunerals.ca/obituaries/barbara-ellen-kushnier/6097/guestbook/
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 30, 2019